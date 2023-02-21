DECATUR — Overdrawn and about to be evicted, Shaquille S. Perkins-Bailey’s scheme to get himself out of trouble ended up with him pleading guilty to committing forgery and being sentenced to 24 months probation.

The 30-year-old defendant appeared Feb. 16 in Macon County Circuit Court and took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Courtney Anderson. He admitted to one charge of forgery in return for five other forgery counts being dismissed, along with a charge of wrongly obtaining money by a financial instrument.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police said Perkins-Bailey had taken six Post Office money orders worth $10 each and altered them so their face value read as $800 for a total of $4,800, an overall increase of 8000%.

Perkins-Bailey then arrived at the Land of Lincoln Credit Union on Oct. 6 where he deposited them. Police said he had immediately pulled out $4,500 in cash after clearing an overdraft of $244.24, leaving his account with a balance of $55.76.

Officer Brad Saul, who signed the affidavit, said the alarm was raised immediately after the money orders had been deposited. He said Perkins-Bailey at first offered to return the cash but told the credit union he would need to “pawn some property to get the money.” Later, when he failed to return more calls, he was found and arrested by police.

At a preliminary hearing into the case in November, Perkins-Bailey claimed he had not forged the money orders at all but had received them that way. He said they had been wages for some “under the table” security work he had done in Chicago and he said he had no contact information for the person he had been working for.

In addition to the probation sentence, Perkins-Bailey was ordered to pay restitution of $4,800 to the credit union and pay a $250 fee to have his DNA added to a crime database maintained by the State Police.

