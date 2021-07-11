Decatur man's home burglarized while he's in drug rehab, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man is accused of waiting for an acquaintance to go into drug rehab before ransacking his home and stealing goods worth more than $6,400, police report.

The burglary dates back to Feb. 21, but a sworn affidavit said police found and arrested the 30-year-old suspect on June 25. He remained in the Macon County Jail Sunday with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post $5,000 to bond out.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 47-year-old homeowner had left for rehab in Springfield on Feb. 13 and had asked a female co-worker, who had driven him to the clinic, to stop by and check his house a few days later. She discovered the home’s front door was open, the interior ransacked and multiple items were missing.

A full inventory of what was taken included a security video doorbell, several televisions, tools and 10 wristwatches. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at $6,476.90.

The affidavit said police found and arrested the alleged burglar after a friend of the victim said the suspect had tried to sell him some of the stolen items. The friend refused to buy anything and instead picked up the phone and alerted the victim to what had happened.

Detective Jason Danner had interviewed the accused man, who admitted to knowing about the burglary and was in possession of some stolen watches, but denied stealing them himself.

Police said the man, who has a previous conviction for burglary, was booked on a new preliminary charge of burglary. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

