Decatur man's trailer stolen overnight, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man’s trailer, valued at $1,400, has been stolen.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said the 67-year-old man told officers he had left the trailer on an empty lot near his home on North Union Street and had last checked it was there Thursday evening at 7 p.m. When he next checked at 10 a.m. Friday, it was gone.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

