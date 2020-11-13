Decatur mask ordinance on Monday agenda

DECATUR— City officials are expected to vote on an ordinance during the Monday city council meeting requiring Decatur residents to wear face coverings in public in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The ordinance, if passed, will require all residents in Decatur to wear a protective mask when outside of their residence and around others that completely protects the mouth and nose.

Masks would have to "be reasonably designed and made to inhibit, filter or restrict the passing of a person’s breath, sneeze, cough or other exhaling from one’s nose and mouth when they must leave their home or report to work," according to a city document.

The document says the purpose of the ordinance is to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect residents within the city limits of Decatur, based on recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Exceptions for the ordinance would include children under the age of two, those engaged in a physical activity while socially distanced from others, alone or with members of the same household and when eating or drinking.