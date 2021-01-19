Decatur Memorial Hospital relaxing visitor restrictions starting Wednesday

DECATUR— Visitor restrictions for Decatur Memorial Hospital are getting relaxed started Wednesday.
Changes to visitor restrictions were made because the number of COVID-19 inpatients decreases and the state continues to life mitigation efforts in Central Illinois, according to a statement by parent organization Memorial Health System.
The statement said 68 COVID-19 patients were treated in an MHS hospital as of Friday, which shows a significant drop in Central Illinois compared to the record-high of 173 patients tallied on November 130.
“As our numbers for positive test results for COVID-19 go down and as we are seeing fewer patients in our hospitals, we are able to ease our visitor restrictions,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief medical officer, in a statement.
“However, it’s vital that we all remain vigilant by wearing our masks, watching our distance, washing our hands and avoiding large gatherings,” he said.
The Springfield organization is easing visitor restrictions for five of its hospitals and other guidelines will remain in place.
