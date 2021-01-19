Decatur Memorial Hospital relaxing visitor restrictions starting Wednesday

Update to visitor restrictions:

The hospitals will allow one visitor at a time for adult inpatients between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The hospitals will allow one support person and one additional visitor for inpatient obstetrics patients. Those two people must be the same for the duration of the stay.

No visitors will be allowed for patients being treated for COVID-19, or patients being evaluated for the virus until a COVID-19 infection is ruled out.

All visitors must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth at all times while in the hospitals.