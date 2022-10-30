Decatur memorial party ended in murder, police say

DECATUR — A memorial party last year after the death of a Decatur street gang member erupted in violence and Antwane L. McClelland Jr. was cut down in a hail of bullets, a court heard last week.

Kaylen M. Smith, 26, is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder counts and a further charge of the aggravated discharge of a firearm in the early morning murder of McClelland on July 15, 2021. The 26-year-old victim had been shot 17 times.

Sworn Decatur Police Department affidavits said the memorial party in the 1100 block of East Leafland Avenue had been held to mark the murder of a member of the Eastside gang.

The affidavit, signed by Detective Benjamin Massey, quotes a 29-year-old witness as describing McClelland as being “intoxicated on alcohol and pills.” The witness said McClelland was armed and “clutching,” which is street slang for “acting like he wanted to take his firearm out.”

The witness is quoted as saying other people at the party had warned McClelland not to behave that way and told him to “chill out.” That is when a man the witness described by his Facebook profile name, “Blackfolkz Hardbody” — later identified as Smith — pulled out his own gun and opened fire.

Massey said witness reports described there being several shooters, but Smith was the first to fire. Police would later recover more than 30 spent shell casings from the scene.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Smith during a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him Wednesday.

Testifying at that hearing, Massey was questioned by State’s Attorney Scott Rueter. The detective said that, at first, Smith denied any involvement other than admitting he had been at the party.

“But ultimately during the course of the interview, as the interview developed, he indicated he had shot Antwane McClelland and he had believed, and he represented, that it was in self-defense?” asked Rueter.

“More or less, yes,” replied Massey.

Defense Attorney Caleb Brown sought to question the quality of the evidence against his client and, on cross-examination, Massey confirmed that other people present at the party had not indicated the eye witness the police spoke to had in fact been there.

Brown then appeared to indicate the police witness had later given another version of events. “Are you aware that (the witness) created and signed an affidavit on Oct. 11?” he asked the detective.

“First I’ve heard of it,” Massey replied. He then confirmed he had not spoken to the witness since May and was not aware of any other officers having re-interviewed the defendant since then.

Smith, arrested in Mattoon Oct. 6, will be back in court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 1. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that he remains in custody with bail set at $2 million.

In a related case, Damariyon T. Mills appeared in court in September and was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to the aggravated discharge of a firearm. He had been captured on surveillance footage running from the scene of the July 15 murder and firing a handgun as he fled.