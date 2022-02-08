Decatur mom accused of frying pan attack on son wants time to hire lawyer

DECATUR — The Decatur mother accused of breaking one of her teenage son’s front teeth off after hitting him in the face with a frying pan told a judge Tuesday she wanted time to hire a private defense lawyer.

Shuree N. Burton appeared for an arraignment hearing at Macon County Circuit Court and has yet to enter a formal plea on two counts alleging she committed domestic battery while having prior convictions for domestic battery.

Burton made her request for time to hire a lawyer after Judge Rodney Forbes warned her the Class 4 felonies she is charged with carry maximum prison terms of up to three years.

Forbes asked her whether she would have sufficient time to find an attorney if he continued the case until March 18. Burton, who is recorded as giving her age as 32 in court but is listed as being nearly 38 in court and Macon County Jail records, appeared to hesitate at first about whether that date was doable.

“... I don’t want to continue it if you don’t have the funds to hire an attorney,” Forbes warned her. Burton then assured him she would have an attorney ready by the next hearing on March 18.

The charges against her date back to May when a Department of Children and Family Services investigator contacted police after seeing one of the 16-year-old son’s upper right front teeth had been snapped off.

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit said the boy was reluctant to talk to them about what his mother had done, but had told the investigator what happened.

He described his mother, who he said frequently told him she doesn’t want him around, as repeatedly punching him. The child said he blocked most of her blows but she had then seized the pan and hit him in the face with it; the boy later fled his home.

Court records show Burton pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic battery involving bodily harm in April 2011 and was sentenced to 24 months probation. She was also ordered to complete DCFS classes on how to be a better parent.

Burton is currently free on bail set at $20,000.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

