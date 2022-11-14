Decatur mom breaks down during trial of man accused of killing her son

DECATUR — An anguished Decatur mother fled from a courtroom in tears Monday as she watched the last moments of her murdered son’s life play out in a series of surveillance videos shown to jurors.

Janet Hill was already weeping when the prosecution played a video showing her son Suave Turner leaving with a friend from a convenience store in the 1500 block of North Martin Luther King Drive on the night of May 30, 2019.

The vehicle Turner is a passenger in is then seen speeding away and Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe told the Macon County Circuit Court jury that was the moment it was being peppered with gunfire.

Tighe said those shots were fired by defendant Talmel T. Wilson Jr. and one of the bullets struck the 28-year old Turner in the chest, inflicting a fatal wound.

The next surveillance video clip was from outside the emergency room of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and showed the car with Turner slumped in the passenger seat as it pulled up.

Turner’s friend and the driver, Keith Cunningham, is seen struggling to get him out of the vehicle. Cunningham is then helped by a man who had been waiting at a bus stop and they carry Turner’s body into the hospital — and it was this clip that finally proved too much for his mother, who had been crying with her head in her hands throughout the ordeal of the back-to-back videos.

Wilson denies three alternate counts of first degree murder and the case against him got off to an uncertain start. The only direct evidence implicating Wilson comes from Cunningham, who is quoted in police reports as saying Turner had told him he had seen Wilson firing at their car before he was hit. No motive for the shooting was given in court.

Cunningham, however, didn’t seem to recall much of what he had told detectives and kept repeating “I don’t remember” as Tighe tried to carefully take him through his testimony.

At one point Cunningham replied: “I don’t remember so much about that evening.”

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead suggested Cunningham was incentivized to testify for the prosecution in order to get more favorable treatment in an unrelated court case. When she asked him if he had seen anybody shooting at his car that night, Cunningham said he had not.

Moorehead urged jurors to carefully form their own opinion of Cunningham and weigh his evidence accordingly.

“At the end of the day you will have to decide whether or not you believe whatever statement he gives here today or whether you have doubt and, if you have doubt, whether that doubt is reasonable,” Moorehead added.

“That basically is the case: there is no question what happened, the only question is who did it?”

The trial of Wilson, 21, is expected to take two days and, if convicted, the maximum penalty he faces would see him sentenced to stay in prison until he dies.

Wilson was arrested at the Vandalia Correctional Center in September of 2021 and charged with the Turner murder. He was serving time there after being sentenced to four years in prison in June of 2021 following a guilty plea on a charge of drug dealing.

Since the murder of her son, Janet Hill has become a tireless campaigner against gun violence in Decatur.

