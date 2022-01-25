Decatur mom breaks son's tooth with frying pan, police say

DECATUR — Police accuse a Decatur mom, who frequently tells her 16-year-old son she doesn't want him anymore, of breaking off one of his front teeth after hitting him in the face with a frying pan.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers got involved when they were contacted by an investigator with the state’s Department of Children and Family Services after she noticed the boy’s injury.

The boy is quoted as telling the investigator he had been attacked by his 37-year-old mother after he returned home “from being an active runaway.” The investigator told police the boy told her his mom began yelling at him and became more enraged when he “talked back to her.”

The boy said she started trying to punch him repeatedly, blows he was mostly able to block. “(He) advised he grabbed her hands/arms and tried to put them to her side to keep from hitting him and, when he let go, she grabbed a frying pan and hit him in his mouth with it,” the affidavit said.

“(He) advised his mom grabbed her phone, ran out the front door, and told him she was calling the police on him.”

The DCFS investigator is quoted as telling police the boy told her that he and his sister had locked their mother out of the house, but she kicked open the front door to get back in. The boy then said he took off running.

“(He) reported his mother repeatedly tells him and his older siblings that she doesn’t want them,” the affidavit said. “He reported his mother will start yelling at him and tell him to get out. He stated she will demand he leave the house and then call the police and say he ran away.”

Police said when they spoke to the boy themselves, he was reluctant to talk because he didn’t want to say bad things about his mother.

The affidavit said the attack on the boy dates back to May 26 and lists the mother as being arrested Jan. 5. The time delay was not explained. She was booked on a preliminary charge of committing domestic battery while having a previous domestic battery conviction.

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows the woman was sentenced to 24 months probation in April of 2011 after pleading guilty to two counts of domestic battery involving bodily harm. The victim of her battery on that occasion wasn’t listed, but the court record said she was also ordered to “successfully complete parenting counseling through DCFS and comply with other DCFS recommendations.”

The woman later tried to withdraw her plea of guilty but repeated requests she filed to do that were denied by the court.

Macon County Jail records show she was released Jan. 6 after her latest arrest, having posted a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000. Her bail conditions now forbid contact with her son without DCFS approval.

