DECATUR — Police accuse a Decatur mom of bringing a gun to a verbal fight and firing a warning shot into the air in response to threats to harm her children.

Della L. Burton, 32, is due in Macon County Circuit Court on Thursday to be arraigned on charges alleging the reckless discharge of a gun and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. She has yet to enter a formal plea to the charges.

The incident dates to Jan. 27 when Decatur police were called to a gas station in the 1300 block of North Water Street. A 27-year-old female employee told officers she had been involved in a heated argument with Burton and was taunted by the defendant’s children after they had earlier been involved in a school fight with children related to the employee.

“During the altercation, (the employee) advised Della said something similar to ‘I’ll be back’ and left the business…” said a sworn affidavit filed by the police.

“(The employee) said Della arrived back at the business with her children and soon initiated another verbal altercation. She said during the altercation Della was observed walking on the north side of the business where a loud audible bang is heard, consistent with a gunshot.”

Officers later watched surveillance footage in which they said Burton can be seen pointing an object in the air followed by what is described as a “muzzle flash.” A single .380 caliber shell casing was also found on the gas station lot.

Officers went looking for Burton and arrested her a short time later. Police said she admitted she had armed herself during the altercation and said she had been responding to threats to hurt her children.

She said she had acquired the weapon “from a homeless person” but denied firing it. Burton paid a $4,000 bond on bail set at $40,000 and was released from the Macon County Jail on Feb. 2. Prosecutors had asked for her bail to be set at $50,000.

Her bail conditions forbid contact with the other party in the verbal altercation and she is ordered to stay away from both the victim’s home and place of work.

