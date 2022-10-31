Decatur mom denies battering son with belt

DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister.

Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated battery and a charge of domestic battery, all involving bodily harm.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the incident dates to the morning of Sept. 13 at the family home. Adams is quoted as telling police she had been asleep in bed with both children when the 4-year-old woke up and went to the refrigerator.

“And he got the penicillin out and put it in a syringe,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Cody Rose. “The 4-year-old then administered an unknown amount of penicillin to the 9-month-old. When Victoria woke up and realized what had happened, she stated she struck the 4-year-old with a belt five times on his behind as punishment.”

Reviewing the case file, Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll told the Herald & Review Monday that the child had tried to give the anti-biotic to the baby orally, not by injection with a needle. Police notes said the baby had spit out the penicillin and was not listed as being harmed by the ordeal.

Officer Rose, writing in the affidavit, said the 4-year-old "Told officers that Victoria ‘whooped’ him because he got her medicine, and then struck him with a belt resulting in injuries to his face and back.

“Officers observed a welt the approximate size of a half dollar on the left side of the 4-year-old’s face under his left eye,” Rose said. “Officers also observed approximately four long and skinny red marks horizontally across the 4-year-old’s back.”

Police also noted several other wounds, including yellow bruising to the child’s lower back and two vertical red marks turning to bruises on the boy’s left shoulder.

“The 4-year-old’s injuries were consistent with having been struck significantly hard by a belt,” Rose added.

Adams waived a preliminary hearing in court to test the evidence against her and Judge Rodney Forbes scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing Dec. 8.

A check of Macon County Jail records shows that Adams was released Sept. 17 after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000. Her bail conditions order her to cooperate with the Department of Children and Family Services which has stepped in to protect her children.