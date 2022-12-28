Decatur mom faces gun threat charge

DECATUR — Keana M. Wilder is a Decatur mom facing weapons charges after police said she showed up at the home of another mother armed with a gun and made threats to kill her.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Wilder, 37, was upset after a fight occurred between her daughter and the 15-year-old daughter of the other mother.

She first arrived on the evening of Dec. 5 at the front porch of the woman’s home in the 300 block of South 16th Street making threats to go back to her house and “grab her gun,” which the affidavit said she did.

She is then described as ordering the other mother to come out outside so she could kill her.

“(The other mother) advised when she heard the banging on her door that her daughter went to the front window and observed Wilder holding her gun,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Brock Thoms.

“She was brandishing the gun and waving it around while she was saying ‘I’m going to kill you.’”

Thoms said that both mother and daughter told him they were in fear of their lives. “(The mother) advised she reasonably believed that they would be shot if they went outside,” he added.

Police arrived and patted Wilder down for weapons, confirming that she was armed with a handgun. She is quoted as telling officers that she had gone home and grabbed her gun in order to confront the woman and her daughter.

“Wilder said that she came back with her gun and that her intentions were to scare (the mother) while her daughter was also present,” Thoms said.

Wilder was jailed but is now free on bail of $25,000 after posting a bond of $2,500 on Dec. 7.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court on Jan. 5 on a charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. She has yet to enter a formal plea.

