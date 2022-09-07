Decatur mom jailed after blasting hole in floor during argument with daughter, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur mom is jailed after police said she pulled a gun during an argument with her teenage daughter and pointed it toward the girl before blasting a hole in the floor of the family garage.

The 16-year-old daughter is quoted as telling Decatur police that her 46-year-old mother had first shoved her in the chest during the argument Tuesday afternoon in the garage of their home in the 600 block of South Dennis Avenue.

“The 16-year-old female stated her mother then retrieved a Glock 45 from the passenger seat of her vehicle that was parked in the garage,” said Officer Clayton Zilz, who signed a sworn affidavit.

“The 16-year-old female stated her mother fired the Glock into the garage floor in her direction and stated something similar to the effect of ‘If I wanted to kill you, I would have.’”

The girl’s version of events, police said, was backed up by several witnesses: the mother’s 14-year-old grandson and her own son, aged 11. This boy is quoted as saying he heard the argument taking place and saw a fight breaking out and had intervened to try and break it up. He said he did not believe his mom had tried to shoot her daughter but had fired the gun “with the intent to scare her,” the affidavit said.

Questioned by police, the mom is quoted as saying she had armed herself with the gun to prevent her daughter from getting hold of it. She then told police she had been clutching the weapon in her left hand for “approximately 10 to 15 minutes” while the argument turned physical and both participants pushed each other.

The mother was then asked by police if she had fired the gun. “(She) became emotional but did not state whether she did or did not fire the firearm,” said Zilz.

“Officers asked if it was possible the firearm accidentally discharged during the argument. She advised officers it was possible the firearm ‘went off’ but did not remember a loud sound or pulling the trigger.”

Zilz said police located the gun tucked inside a freezer in the garage and found a spent 9mm bullet casing inside a trash bin. They also seized multiple rounds of ammunition from the mom’s bedroom.

She was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, the aggravated discharge of a firearm and domestic battery. A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed she remained in custody with bail set at $20,000, meaning she must post a bond of $2,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.