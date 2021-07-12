Decatur mom with anger issues sentenced to conditional discharge for baby's injuries

DECATUR — Laurel A. Szekely, a Decatur mom with issues controlling her temper, was sentenced to an 18 month conditional discharge for fracturing her then 3-month-old baby’s leg and causing the boy head injuries.

Szekely, 31, took a deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, pleading guilty to a charge of endangering the life or health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

She had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Thursday to accept the deal. Her trial had been due to start Tuesday on the original charges filed against her which accused her of three counts of aggravated battery to a child. All three charges were dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith as part of the plea deal.

Sworn affidavits filed against Szekely by Decatur police had said she was arrested on Dec. 24, 2018, after her baby was admitted to Decatur Memorial Hospital. Doctors discovered the fracture in his left leg and later examination revealed the child may have had brain bleeds from previous injuries.

Szekely was quoted as telling detective James Knierim that she often “explodes and loses her temper” and needed help because she knew she had handled her baby with “way more force than she should have.”

Commenting on the case Monday, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said this wasn’t a clear-cut case where a baby had been repeatedly struck or beaten.

“What she had admitted during the interview process was she was upset and had placed the child roughly into his crib and as a result there was an injury,” Rueter said.

The state’s attorney said he can’t say if that is exactly what happened, but there were other factors to consider as well. The defense had their own expert ready to testify that this wasn’t a case of straight forward child abuse and Szekely had no criminal history.

Rueter also said she had completed programs mandated by the Department of Children and Family Services, cooperating fully, and the baby and his siblings had since been returned to her care. “She apparently did very well and was very remorseful about what had happened,” Rueter added.

He said he understood the baby was doing well and had not suffered any permanent disability from his injuries.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

