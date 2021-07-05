Decatur mother finds shot and wounded son, takes him to hospital, police report

DECATUR — Police said a distraught Decatur mother found and picked up her shot and wounded 15-year-old son after the boy was gunned down Sunday night.

The boy had been shot in the calf and another bullet wound had grazed his ankle and he was being treated in hospital, according to Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles, who spoke Monday.

Earles said the shooting incident was reported to police around 9:55 p.m. near the 1200 block of East Clay Street. The mother later told police she had received a call from her son but he didn’t say anything; someone else then warned the woman her son had been shot near Clay Street and she drove out looking for him.

“She drove past the area of the shooting and was flagged down and found her son laying in a parking lot and she brought him to the hospital,” added Earles.

The boy later told police he had been standing with friends when he heard gunshots and they all took off running. “He felt pain in his left leg and realized he had been struck by a bullet,” said Earles.

Police arriving earlier in the 1200 block of East Clay had been responding to multiple reports of shots fired. Patrol officers said they encountered a large crowd of 20 to 30 people on a front lawn with much yelling and shouting going on amid loud fireworks being let off.

Earles said most of the crowd was uncooperative but one older man, who said he was “sick and tired of the shooting in the area”, pointed to a nearby house and said it was the scene of the gun violence.

People at the house confirmed it had come under fire from what they described as “ops”, which Earles said is slang for enemies. Officers then learned of the wounded child who had been taken to hospital by his mother.

“We checked the vicinity and located at least 10 spent shell casings in the street nearby,” said Earles.

Investigations are continuing and police are appealing for help and witnesses to come forward. Call the police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

