Decatur mother who did not intervene in abused daughter's death gets probation

DECATUR — A mother who described herself as abused and frightened, and who police say did nothing while her 4-year-old Decatur daughter was whipped and beaten to death by the child’s father, was sentenced to 24 months probation Tuesday.

Dalvon D. Taylor, 31, took a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court negotiated by her defense attorney, Susan Moorehead. The defendant pleaded guilty to endangering the life or health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

Taylor had not been accused of inflicting any harm on the child herself.

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit about the case said Amarrah C. Reynolds died in Decatur Memorial Hospital on Aug 31, 2016. Police had been summoned after the girl was found to be covered in scabs and wounds, both fresh and in various stages of healing.

The child’s father, Darrell A. Reynolds, now 34, had told police Amarrah was “acting up lately” and he had started whipping her with a belt because “time outs” weren’t working.

“Darrell stated he struck her so many times he ‘lost count,’” the affidavit said. “Darrell stated that Amarrah suddenly appeared ‘dazed’ and fell over, striking her head on the TV, wall and floor as she fell. Darrell made several statements at the hospital about he ‘knew it was abuse’ and he was ‘sorry.’”

Police said Reynolds had tried to kill himself in an interview room by shoving his head inside a plastic bag and is quoted as saying: “‘I deserve to die, I just killed my daughter.’”

He pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery of a child at a hearing in July and was sentenced to 14½ years in prison.

Taylor had been interviewed during the police investigation and said she had watched Reynolds violently abusing her daughter for the two years leading up to her death.

“Dalvon stated the abuse typically consisted of Darrell hitting Amarrah in the face and torso, hitting her forcefully with a belt numerous times, which caused welts to her arms, back, legs and torso, (and) severe pinching, and grabbing the back of her neck and lifting her off the ground,” the affidavit said.

Taylor also said she saw him kicking the child as she lay on the floor and shoving her into a wall. “Dalvon indicated she knew the abuse was occurring and never reported it to police or the Department of Children and Family Services,” the affidavit said.

“Dalvon stated Darrell was also abusive towards her, which prevented her from reporting the abuse.”

Commenting on the case, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said Taylor had gone on to build a new life for herself in Wisconsin and, if she stays out of trouble, will emerge with a clean record.

She has other children and part of her sentencing requirement is that she continues to “cooperate with DCFS or the Wisconsin equivalent.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0