Decatur mother who murdered infant son sentenced

Jessica Logan and Jayden Comage

Jessica Logan and Jayden Comage
DECATUR — Jessica A. Logan, the Decatur mother who smothered her 19-month-old son to death, was sent to prison for 33 years on Wednesday.

Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith said the 27-year-old woman will serve 100% of that sentence for the murder of Jayden M. Comage in October 2019.

Logan had been convicted after a jury trial in June.

This story will be updated.

Jessica Logan, 27, is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder charges in the death of Jayden M. Comage, whose suffocated body had been found in his home in the 600 block of East Leafland Avenue at 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2019.

