Decatur murder victim identified

DECATUR — The Decatur man shot dead early Saturday has been identified as Stonee O. Adams. He was 32.
The identification was released Monday by Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.
In a news release, Day said Adams had been pronounced dead in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital at 2:25 a.m.
“Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso,” added Day.
Adams’ body had been found in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the 100 block of Dipper Lane after police responded to reports of shots fired.
Decatur police later arrested 19-year-old Deonte M. Drake, a city resident, on preliminary charges of first degree murder in the death of Adams.
