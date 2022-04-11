 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur murder victim identified

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur man shot dead early Saturday has been identified as Stonee O. Adams. He was 32.

The identification was released Monday by Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.

In a news release, Day said Adams had been pronounced dead in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital at 2:25 a.m.

“Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso,” added Day.

Adams’ body had been found in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the 100 block of Dipper Lane after police responded to reports of shots fired.

People are also reading…

Decatur police later arrested 19-year-old Deonte M. Drake, a city resident, on preliminary charges of first degree murder in the death of Adams.

Deonte M. Drake

Drake

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine expects Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News