Decatur night of terror home invader gets 33 year sentence

DECATUR — The price of inflicting terror in a series of Decatur home invasions is 33 years in prison for Dondrion L. Austin.

He was sentenced Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to home invasion and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler handed down an 18 year sentence extended by an extra 15 years because a gun was used in the commission of the offenses.

The charges date to a wild night of crime on Nov. 20, 2018 when Austin, now 22, was a teen member of an armed gang that forced their way into three homes to rob the families inside.

Decatur police sworn affidavits described victims being clubbed and pistol-whipped. One 6-year-old boy had a gun barrel shoved into his mouth while the gang threatened to kill him if the child’s grandfather didn’t tell them where his money and valuables were.

The 66-year-old grandfather was among several victims who gave victim impact statements in court. He asked Geisler to remove Austin from society so that “he is not allowed to do this again.”

The child’s weeping mother said her boy had been permanently damaged by what was done to him and was left struggling to sleep, frightened and withdrawn.

“Imagine touching your child’s shoulder to wake them and have them wake up screaming and swinging because they are afraid you are here to take them,” she said.

“He is constantly terrified; no child should have to go through life like this.”

Austin, handcuffed and wearing a Macon County Jail jumpsuit, rose to apologize for what he had done and said he had changed.

“I made mistakes… but I am not the same person I was when I committed these crimes…” he added, pleading for leniency.

His defense attorney, Caleb Brown, said there was a 21 year minimum sentence under the terms of a plea deal and he asked for a 22 year sentence. He said even that was as long as his client had been alive.

He said the offenses committed were terrible, but pointed out that no one had died as the result of Austin’s actions.

“There were no lives taken in this case and although the psychological damage is real, I think the court has to balance this sentence compared with sentences it gives in other serious cases, such as murder.”

Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz said Austin’s night of terror deserved a total sentence of 45 years and said the lasting harm he had caused had to paid for. She said he had robbed the victim families of the comfort and security people should expect in their own homes.

“And that is something they can never have back which is, honestly, terrible,” she added. “(Home) is the one place you should be able to go and have peace, and they don’t.”

Passing sentence, Geisler said: “This was a night of terror for these families and I don’t think they will ever get their lives back; I am fully aware of that. These were senseless acts of violence that were committed to three families who did nothing wrong but be in their houses on that occasion.”