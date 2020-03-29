Decatur officials: Even amid coronavirus, census count is crucial

DECATUR — The coronavirus outbreak is threatening to complicate the already challenging process of getting an accurate census count. For Decatur, the tally is especially crucial.
“We've all been focused on the COVID-19 crisis in the last couple of weeks, but it's important to remember that the census is happening right now as well,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. “It's really critical that we get a good count of our population because when we ask our state and federal officials for help, the formula is based on the number of people who live here.”
The Decatur population in 2010 was counted at 76,122 but is estimated to be around 70,000 in the new count, according to a city council memo. The city could get $171,540 less each year for every 1,000 people lost, city officials have said. The city last year began annexing properties into the municipal boundaries to help offset the loss.
Residents can take the census online, by mail or through in-person counts.
The Census Bureau estimates 35% of Macon County residents had taken part in the census via phone, mail or internet as of Thursday, the most recent period for which data was available on Saturday. The rate was 33% for Decatur, the same as the state's.
Failing to get an accurate count could dramatically affect funding for food stamps, school lunch programs, some Medicaid programs, highway construction projects and in many other areas.
Decatur Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said the pandemic is an excellent example of why getting a proper count is critical.
“That is why the census is so important. It determines (whether) the next 10 years of health care is being funded the way it should be to protect the community as a whole,” Kindseth said.
Nationally, about $1.5 trillion in federal funding is at stake through the constitutionally mandated census, which also determines how many congressional seats each state gets. Communities across the country for months have been working on various outreach efforts.
In Decatur, planning by city officials involved marketing strategies, ordering supplies and hosting census work hiring events. Census workers were expected to begin door-to-door counts in April. All have been uprooted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Census Bureau in mid-March delayed the census deadline by two weeks because of coronavirus. Several lawmakers and advocacy groups asked Trump administration officials to keep the count going past July.
The bureau also suspended field operations for two weeks over worries about the health and safety of workers and the public.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 20 announced a stay at home order to stop the rapid spread of the virus. The order calls for Illinois residents to leave their homes only for necessities or if they are considered “essential employees.”
College campuses, including Millikin University, also have sent students home as part of the response and have switched to e-learning. That's problematic because the census counts students as residents of the community as of April 1, meaning all that money also is at risk. It's estimated the U.S. has about 20 million college students.
Carah Ong Whaley, associate director for James Madison University’s Center for Civic Engagement, said the impact is substantial. She said this census “will greatly impact the communities in which colleges and universities are situated."
“This just kind of raises the stakes for making sure we have healthcare infrastructure, financial resources and economic resilience from a crisis,” she said.
Overall, Macon County also is expected to lose population, from 110,768 in the 2010 census. Additionally, the state has been steadily losing residents and had the largest decline from 2010 to 2019 in the U.S., about 168,700 people, according to an estimate from the Census Bureau in December. It is expected at least one congressional seat will be eliminated because of the drop.
The Census Bureau hired about 500,000 census takers nationwide. About 100 people also applied in Decatur.
“Those employees will still work but the format will change,” said Tim Dudley, the city’s development and revitalization specialist. “The door-to-door work will be delayed, but it will still happen, and we will still need people to help with that.”
Municipalities are receiving information from the federal and state governments on a new timeline for how the census work will roll out.
City staff formed a committee of key Macon County stakeholders responsible for reaching specific groups within the Decatur community and surrounding areas.
Many of those plans also will have to adjust, especially ones surrounding how the homeless population would be counted. Dudley estimates there are over 130 homeless people in Macon County.
The city also planned to use a $25,000 state grant they received in January to help reach hard-to-count populations. Kindseth said the city last week received an additional grant of $60,000. He said $20,000 of the grant would be used specifically in Decatur and the other $40,000 would go toward a new plan to reach the homeless population throughout Macon County.
The city was originally planning to place kiosks throughout the city where residents could fill out the census survey. “The kiosks will still happen but we don’t know exactly when,” Dudley said.
The new plan will be multi-layered and could involve supplying local organizations, charities and agencies with reusable items, such as bags or water bottles, that have information about the census inside of them according to Kindseth.
Kyle Karsten, director of development and community relations for the Salvation Army, said Friday they hadn’t heard anything from the city yet but they have received communications from the federal government about the census.
Dudley said while the city awaits further guidance from the federal and state governments, Macon County residents should take the census surveys by mail, online or on social media.
“Now is the time while you are quarantined,” Dudley said. “We need every single person’s help in getting an accurate count.”
The Associated Press and CQ-Roll Call contributed to this report.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.