Decatur officials: Even amid coronavirus, census count is crucial

DECATUR — The coronavirus outbreak is threatening to complicate the already challenging process of getting an accurate census count. For Decatur, the tally is especially crucial.

“We've all been focused on the COVID-19 crisis in the last couple of weeks, but it's important to remember that the census is happening right now as well,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. “It's really critical that we get a good count of our population because when we ask our state and federal officials for help, the formula is based on the number of people who live here.”

The Decatur population in 2010 was counted at 76,122 but is estimated to be around 70,000 in the new count, according to a city council memo. The city could get $171,540 less each year for every 1,000 people lost, city officials have said. The city last year began annexing properties into the municipal boundaries to help offset the loss.

Residents can take the census online, by mail or through in-person counts.