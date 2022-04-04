Decatur panhandler accused of robbery is unfit to stand trial, a judge rules

DECATUR — A Decatur man described by police as an aggressive panhandler who supplements begging with robbery and theft was ruled unfit to stand trial Monday.

Herman Taliaferro appeared in Macon County Circuit Court where Judge Jeffrey Geisler said he had just read a doctor’s mental fitness review of the 53-year-old defendant.

The judge then entered an order placing Taliaferro in the custody of the Department of Human Services for him to be treated on an in-patient basis.

Taliaferro, who has been held in custody at the Macon County Jail, is pleading innocent to charges of robbery and theft.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits said Taliaferro had left an 80-year-old Decatur man with multiple cuts and abrasions on the morning of June 19 after knocking him to the ground while robbing him of a bucket he was holding that contained $100 in coins.

Officer Brian Allison said the victim had been accosted in the parking lot of business in the 500 block of East Pershing Road, and the robbery had been seen by witnesses who gave chase as Taliaferro fled. The witnesses gave police updates on where the defendant was and he had been intercepted by officers and arrested in the 2700 block of North Water Street.

The victim had later identified Taliaferro as the man who had just robbed him, police report.

While he was in the custody of the jail, police said Taliaferro admitted he had also been responsible for a handbag snatching on June 17 outside of a store in the 1900 block of East Eldorado Street. This time the female victim was aged 83 but escaped uninjured. She is quoted as telling police Taliaferro had first panhandled her for money but she had refused.

“DPD officers were familiar with Herman Taliaferro who frequents this neighborhood and aggressively panhandles for money,” said Detective James Weddle, who had interviewed him about this crime.

“...Herman admitted to taking the purse from the elderly woman in hopes to obtain money for crack cocaine.”

Judge Geisler scheduled a hearing for May 9 when the court will review Taliaferro’s mental state.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

