DECATUR — An aggressive Decatur panhandler who resorts to robbery when he doesn’t get what he wants has been sent to prison for eight years.

Herman Taliaferro, 53, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated robbery when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Jan. 30.

His arrest dates to June 2021, but he was only recently judged mentally fit to appear in court after inpatient treatment; court records show he was returned to the Macon County Jail in early December.

Sworn affidavits from the Decatur Police Department said the defendant had snatched a handbag from an 83-year-old woman on June 17, 2021, after she had refused his panhandling demands for cash.

He followed that crime up on June 19 of the same year, when he accosted and robbed an 80-year-old man of some $100 in coins in the parking lot of First Mid Bank and Trust, 560 E. Pershing Road.

The victim was knocked to the ground and Taliaferro was captured and arrested after witnesses gave chase and helped police locate him.

Detective James Weddle, who signed one of the affidavits, said Taliaferro was well known to law enforcement: “DPD officers were familiar with Herman Taliaferro who … aggressively panhandles for money,” he added.

Weddle said Taliaferro told police that the female victim, who had been robbed outside a store in the 1900 block of East Eldorado Street, was targeted because he wanted money to buy crack cocaine.

