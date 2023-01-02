Decatur parolee accused of dealing meth, police report

DECATUR — Sean P. Curtis, on parole after serving a long sentence for weapons offenses, was caught running a methamphetamine dealing operation from his Decatur bedroom, police report.

The 51-year-old defendant is pleading not guilty to a charge of drug dealing and is due back in Macon County Circuit Court on Friday for a hearing accompanied by his defense attorney, Monroe McWard.

Illinois Department of Corrections records show that Curtis had been sentenced to 18 years in prison in March of 2016 after pleading guilty to a charge of armed violence. The plea was part of a deal that saw further charges of being an armed habitual criminal and possession and dealing in cannabis dismissed.

Curtis was released on parole on Jan. 24 and a sworn affidavit said State Police troopers executed a search warrant on the afternoon of Dec. 15 at the home in the 1800 block of West Leafland Avenue where Curtis was living.

“Several bags were found in a bedroom containing a total weight of approximately 50 grams (1.7 ounces) of methamphetamine,” said the affidavit.

“In the same bedroom as the methamphetamine, drug packaging, suspected drug proceeds and multiple scales were located.”

Curtis is quoted as telling police the meth belonged to him and admitted using the drug himself before asking for a lawyer.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $300,000, requiring him to post a bond of $30,000 to be released. The jail records show that a charge of violating his parole has also been filed against him.

