Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report

DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man about to finish parole for drug dealing offenses was caught dealing again with 7 pounds of cannabis in his home, police report.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Illinois Department of Corrections parole officers dropped in for a surprise visit at Marcellious A. Blue’s Pythian Avenue apartment at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7.

“Located in Marcellious’s residence were 12 different bags that contained suspected cannabis,” said Detective Jonathan Jones with DPD, who signed the affidavit.

“The total weight of these bags containing suspected cannabis was 3,269 grams (more than seven pounds)... also located during a search of the residence was a functional digital scale, several boxes of fold top and Ziploc-style baggies and a large amount of currency.”

Jones said the cannabis later tested positive at DPD headquarters and the cash haul added up to more than $9,300.

“Marcellious was asked how long he has been selling cannabis and he stated off and on for a few months," Jones said.

A check of his criminal history shows two previous convictions for dealing in cocaine, the last in 2011 when he was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined more than $24,000. He was paroled on Nov. 13, 2019 and was due to be discharged from parole on Nov. 13 of this year.

Blue appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 5 on the latest charge of drug dealing and pleaded not guilty. He waived a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Nov. 30.

He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be freed.