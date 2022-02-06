Decatur parolee caught with meth and ammo, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man on parole was caught with nearly 2 grams of methamphetamine in his pockets along with 33 rounds of 9mm handgun ammunition, police report.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said two parole agents, who had dropped in Jan. 25 “for a compliance check” on the man’s home in the 2300 block of East Division Street, also seized more than 44 grams of a “crystal look alike substance”.

And they handed over to police an additional 44 rounds of .44 magnum ammunition they found in a dresser drawer in the 27-year-old man’s bedroom.

Decatur Police Officer Jacob Stewart, who signed the affidavit, said the man admitted that his fingerprints and DNA would be found on the bags holding the 1.8 grams of meth.

“(He) advised he sells methamphetamine out of his residence and had the intention of selling the bag containing 1.8 grams of field-tested positive methamphetamine,” Stewart added. He said the man also admitted to using meth himself two days earlier.

A check of the man’s criminal record shows previous convictions for aggravated driving under the influence, theft and burglary. In January 2021 he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He now faces new preliminary charges of dealing in meth and possession of ammunition by a felon. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the man remained held in custody with bail set at $20,000, requiring a bond payment of $2,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

