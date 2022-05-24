Decatur parolee gets 7 year sentence for being an armed habitual criminal

DECATUR — A Decatur felon on parole for weapons offenses is now on his way back to prison after Decatur police caught him carrying a gun.

Matthew L. Rice, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Macon County Circuit Court to being an armed habitual criminal and was sentenced to seven years behind bars.

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith ordered the sentence to be served at 85%.

Rice had taken a plea deal, negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead, which saw additional charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number dismissed.

A sworn affidavit about the case said Decatur police Officer Donald Larson had been on patrol the night of Dec. 7 when he saw Rice in a business parking lot in the 3100 block of North Water Street.

“I know Matthew to currently be on parole for the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon,” said Larson in the affidavit. “I asked Matthew if he had anything illegal on him and stated he had a pistol in his bag.”

The officer reached in and pulled out a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a live round in the chamber and another six rounds in its magazine.

Rice was not listed by police as offering a reason for why he was armed again. He had been sent to prison for four years in March of 2020 for the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon conviction after opening fire during a gunfight in the parking lot of the downtown Decatur Masonic Temple.

State prison records show he was paroled on Oct. 8, 2021, just two months before his latest arrest.

