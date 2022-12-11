Decatur parolee slept on a pillow filled with drug deal cash, police say

DECATUR — Police said parole agents found Decatur man Terrance L. Bragg, barely out of a prison for a month, asleep on a pillow stuffed with money from illegal drug sales and surrounded with packages of crack cocaine and heroin/fentanyl ready for more drug deals.

Bragg appeared in Macon County Circuit Court pleading not guilty to three charges alleging he was dealing in cocaine, heroin and cannabis; a sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit accused him of being in possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis along with 9.5 grams of crack and 7.5 grams of heroin/fentanyl.

Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try the 42-year-old Bragg on all charges after hearing evidence presented by DPD Officer Christopher Skalon, who signed the affidavit and had been called in to assist the parole agents.

Skalon said Bragg had been released on parole Oct. 7 after being sentenced in November 2011 to consecutive terms of 15 years and seven years following convictions for being a felon in possession of a gun and aggravated stalking.

Skalon said when parole agents had dropped in on the morning of Nov. 27 for an unannounced visit at the home in the 900 block of South Franklin Street where Bragg was staying, they had surprised him while he was asleep in bed.

Skalon said the crack cocaine was found in 37 individually wrapped packages next to Bragg while 29 wrapped bundles held the heroin/fentanyl cocktails.

“Inside the pillow Terrance was sleeping on, (a parole agent) located $1,455, of which $1,080 consisted of $20 bills,” added Skalon, speaking at a preliminary hearing Wednesday. “The $20 bill is the most common denomination used for street-level drug sales.”

Skalon said Bragg had denied everything at the time, claiming lots of people come and go from the home where he was staying and further claiming he suspected the drugs belonged to a relative he referred to by the nickname “Fatman.”

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, cross-examining Skalon at Wednesday’s hearing, re-emphasized that the bedroom Bragg slept in was not his own.

“He said (to parole agents and officers) that a lot of people come and go through the residence and a lot of other people use that bed to sleep in?” she asked Skalon.

“Yes,” the officer replied.

Sanders also wanted to know if the search of the room and Bragg had been captured on video. Skalon told her it had probably not been recorded, as “I don't imagine they (parole agents) have cameras.”

Bragg is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Feb. 1. In addition to the drug charges, he also faces a charge of parole violation. He is being held in lieu of bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be freed.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand