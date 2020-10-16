Decatur pet clinic worker tests positive for COVID

DECATUR — An employee of Northgate Pet Clinic has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.
The veterinary practice posted the news on its Facebook page on Wednesday and said plans are to continue offering care to its patients, though some changes will be made, to be announced shortly.
The clinic is working with the Macon County Health Department.
The state reported 2,862 newly diagnosed cases of coronavirus and 49 additional deaths on Wednesday, raising the state-reported totals to 327,605 known cases and 9,074 deaths throughout the course of the pandemic.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate was 4.6% for the period that ended Tuesday, up from 3.5% a week earlier.
