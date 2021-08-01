Decatur pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur pizza delivery driver was held up and robbed at gunpoint Saturday night after he made a delivery in the 600 block of South 22nd Place, police report.

Decatur police Sgt. Josh Sheets said the 25-year-old driver had just returned to his vehicle at 9:10 p.m. when the robber accosted him from behind.

“He said a male pointed a small pistol with a silver slide and black grip to his chest and told him something along the lines of ‘Give me your money,’” Sheets said. “The victim gave him the cash he had on his person and the suspect then stuck the pistol in his waistband and ran off.”

The robber was described as black, aged 30-40, 6-feet-tall, stocky build, with a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. He wore a black cloth mask from the nose down, a red-hooded sweatshirt with the “Under Armour” logo and black pants.

