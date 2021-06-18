Decatur police and fire crews respond to a four-vehicle accident

DECATUR — Decatur police and fire crews responded to a four-vehicle accident shortly before 1 p.m. Friday at Division and Monroe streets.

According to Battalion Chief Wade Watson, Decatur Ambulance Service transported two people to area hospitals. The extent of the injuries were unknown early Friday evening.

At least nine people were involved in the accident, ranging in ages from infant to senior citizens, Watson said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the police department were at the scene for nearly two hours after the accident, due to the nature of the accident.

Fire crews assisted with traffic control.

PHOTOS: Fire guts Decatur warehouse

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.