Decatur police announce campaign for safe and sober driving over July 4 holiday

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department has announced a safety and enforcement campaign for the three weekends surrounding the Fourth of July holiday.

The holiday is one of the deadliest times on Illinois roads.

"We want all our residents and visitors to have an enjoyable and safe holiday," said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. "Remember, if you're going to drink or use other impairing substances, don't drive."

The police will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the road, he said, and will join the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement for the increased statewide effort.

Police remind motorists to always wear their seat belts, use a designated, sober driver or call a taxi or ride-share service if you have no sober driver to get you home. If you see a drunk driver, pull over to a safe place and call 911.

