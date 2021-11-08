Decatur police announce new deputy chief

DECATUR — Brad Allen is now a deputy chief in the Decatur Police Department.

Interim Police Chief Shane Brandel, who had been a deputy chief himself, announced Allen’s new role with a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page.

Allen, 46, a graduate of Illinois State University, began his career with Decatur police in 1998. A Decatur native whose father served with the city’s fire department, Allen started as a patrol officer and worked his way up through the ranks, serving as a field training officer and detective during his career.

His most recent role as lieutenant was serving in administrative operations and Brandel said his new deputy chief will have a broad range of responsibilities: overseeing training, recruiting and hiring, evidence, records, equipment acquisition along with dealing with grants and policy revisions.

Brandel said he wanted Allen as part of his management team because of his long experience and knowledge of the community. He also has other qualities the chief values: “His temperament is what I’m looking for as we move forward into the future,” explained Brandel.

“He is real even-keeled, it’s like he never gets wound up, he never gets overly excited; he’s able to take any situation and calmly analyze it and make a decision and act without getting frazzled. I need officers to be confident and calm under stress and be able to manage not only the day to day matters we have but also crisis situations as well.”

The police top management team also includes Deputy Chief Jason Walker in command of the detective bureau and Interim Deputy Chief Ed Hurst in charge of the patrol division.

