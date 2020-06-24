You are the owner of this article.
Decatur police appreciation event planned Thursday
Decatur police appreciation event planned Thursday

Decatur Police sign 10.10.19.jpg

The Decatur Police Department headquarters at 707 W. South Side Drive is shown. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — A community event to show appreciation for law enforcement is planned Thursday. 

Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue, and bring signs thanking law enforcement for their dedication to keeping the community safe, said Nicole Pinkston, event organizer. 

"We want to show our officers how much we appreciate them and let them know we support them," Pinkston said. 

Pinkston said the event is at 1 p.m. on the lawn of the Decatur Police Department, 707 W. South Side Drive.

Community members donated money and snacks to create treat bags for the officers, which will be handed out during the event. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

