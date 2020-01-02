Decatur police arrest 16 for impaired driving during traffic enforcement campaign

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department made 16 impaired driving arrests during the holiday traffic enforcement campaign.

A press release from Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said the department added additional officers for traffic enforcement between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2.

"We can't stress this enough: Impaired driving is deadly, illegal behavior and it puts drivers, passengers and other road users at risk," Hagemeyer said. "The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign helps our law enforcement officers address this problem head on."

The department also reported 14 speeding violations, three seat belt violations, two cell phone violations and one child restraint violation during the campaign.

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

