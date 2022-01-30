Decatur police arrest meth dealer with help from wire-wearing source

DECATUR — Police said they had a “confidential source” wear a wire and carry out a series of controlled buys before arresting a Decatur methamphetamine dealer.

The 41-year-old man was taken into custody Jan. 7 in the wake of a report from the State Police Crime Lab which said the 8 grams of suspected meth bought from him Aug. 9 and Sept. 2 checked out as being the genuine drug.

A sworn affidavit signed by Detective Jonathan Jones with the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit said police attention had focused on the man in August after becoming aware he was a meth dealer.

Jones said police got a judge to sign off on the use of an “eavesdropping device” which the confidential source wore while conducting drug buys from the man. Jones said the source met with the man at prearranged locations and bought the drugs — handed over immediately afterward to monitoring detectives — using cash provided by the police.

The man was booked on preliminary charge of possession of meth with intent to deliver. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the man remains in custody with bail set at $40,000, meaning he must post a bond of $4,000 to be freed.

Police report the man has previous convictions for burglary and criminal damage and has pending cases involving harassment and threats to kill and multiple violations of an order of protection.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

