Decatur police campaign targets drunk driving, seat belt violations

DECATUR — City police in Decatur have put drivers on notice that officers are running stepped-up patrols through Sept. 7 in a campaign aimed at getting impaired motorists off the road and ticketing seat belt violators.

This “high-visibility mobilization” is already in action, having started Aug. 20, according to a statement from Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer with the Decatur Police Department.

The campaign is using public service messages like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” and “Drive High Get a DUI” to try and catch the public’s attention. The effort is particularly aimed at the Labor Day weekend, a period Hagemeyer describes as “an often deadly time” on Illinois roads.

“We need our community to understand that it’s up to each of us to make the smart decision to drive sober on Labor Day and every day,” the sergeant added.

“Motorists in Decatur should expect stepped-up impaired driving patrols and seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are at their lowest.”

Hagemeyer urged people to designate a sober driver when heading out to events and to stop friends and family members from driving drunk or impaired by drugs.

