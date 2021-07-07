Decatur police chief announces retirement

DECATUR — Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz is retiring at the end of the month.
Getz made the announcement in a statement released Wednesday morning.
"Effective Friday, July 30, 2021, I will be retiring from the Decatur Police Department. I want to thank all the Officers and Staff that I have worked with throughout my career. Without all of them the Decatur Police Department would not be a great police Department. I want to the thank the Citizens who have supported the Police Department throughout my over 5 years as Chief of Police. I want to thank the City for giving me the opportunity to serve as Chief of Police of the City I grew up in. As a poor kid growing up, I never imagined having such an opportunity. I am beyond humbled for being able to lead the Decatur Police Department through some of toughest times in law enforcement. I could not have done without the support of my staff, family, and the great citizens of Decatur. Please continue to support this great Police Department and its Officers."
Getz was named chief in August 2016 after serving as interim chief following the firing of Brad Sweeney earlier that same year.
This story will be updated.