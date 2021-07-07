Decatur police chief announces retirement

"Effective Friday, July 30, 2021, I will be retiring from the Decatur Police Department. I want to thank all the Officers and Staff that I have worked with throughout my career. Without all of them the Decatur Police Department would not be a great police Department. I want to the thank the Citizens who have supported the Police Department throughout my over 5 years as Chief of Police. I want to thank the City for giving me the opportunity to serve as Chief of Police of the City I grew up in. As a poor kid growing up, I never imagined having such an opportunity. I am beyond humbled for being able to lead the Decatur Police Department through some of toughest times in law enforcement. I could not have done without the support of my staff, family, and the great citizens of Decatur. Please continue to support this great Police Department and its Officers."