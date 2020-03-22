Decatur police chief: No, officers are not randomly stopping people to ask where they're going

DECATUR — Rumors that Decatur Police are looking to pull drivers over to see if they are making non-essential journeys are just that — rumors, according to the city’s police chief.
Stories have circulated of drivers being pulled over and fined for contravening newly-imposed state-wide measures to limit non-essential travel in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
“No, absolutely not, we’re not doing that,” said Police Chief Jim Getz. “We’re not doing it and we don’t have time to do that anyway.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a "stay-at-home" order that is in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday to April 7. The order exempts businesses that are considered essential and still allows residents to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and on walks outside, among other destinations.
Getz said his officers are following guidelines laid down by Pritzker’s office and the Illinois State Police. Officers will not be “proactively” stopping drivers at random, he said, but they may question them about the nature of their trip if they’ve been pulled over for something else, like a traffic infraction or if somebody has made a specific complaint about a person’s behavior.
The governor himself was asked about the rules during a press conference Sunday. A reporter told Pritzker that some employers had begun issuing letters for workers to carry with them, explaining that they were out to do essential work. Pritzker said that is not necessary.
"Let me be clear: You do not need to have papers or permission from your employer," Pritzker said. "Nobody is being stopped on the streets unless they are in fact seen to be directly violating the stay-at-home order, in which case a police officer or somebody else maybe just asks you (to) please go home, or are you in fact going to your job or going somewhere that is essential, to encourage people to do the right thing.
"There's no stopping people and asking for papers."
Getz said it's in everybody’s self-interest to follow the new rules and limit the spread of the virus. What will earn you a trip to jail is if the police get wind of an illegal large gathering at your home.
“I saw something on Facebook where, since all the bars and things were closed, people were going to have house parties with 50 or more people,” said Getz.
“Now that defeats the whole purpose of what the governor has put in place and so, if we find out you’re doing that, we’re going to arrest you for reckless conduct and we’re going to haul you to jail.”
