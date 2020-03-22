Decatur police chief: No, officers are not randomly stopping people to ask where they're going

"Let me be clear: You do not need to have papers or permission from your employer," Pritzker said. "Nobody is being stopped on the streets unless they are in fact seen to be directly violating the stay-at-home order, in which case a police officer or somebody else maybe just asks you (to) please go home, or are you in fact going to your job or going somewhere that is essential, to encourage people to do the right thing.

"There's no stopping people and asking for papers."

Getz said it's in everybody’s self-interest to follow the new rules and limit the spread of the virus. What will earn you a trip to jail is if the police get wind of an illegal large gathering at your home.

“I saw something on Facebook where, since all the bars and things were closed, people were going to have house parties with 50 or more people,” said Getz.

“Now that defeats the whole purpose of what the governor has put in place and so, if we find out you’re doing that, we’re going to arrest you for reckless conduct and we’re going to haul you to jail.”