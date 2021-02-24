 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur police chief urges community cooperation after 'senseless violence'
0 comments
breaking top story

Decatur police chief urges community cooperation after 'senseless violence'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz issued a warning to those who continue to stonewall police efforts to bring an end to the “senseless violence” that continues to plague the community.

“It is time for those that have clout in these organizations to end the violence. If not, I promise you, we will do all we can to put you in prison for a long time,” Getz said in a statement issued Wednesday evening.

It was the second time in six months that Getz issued a plea for people to come forward with information and follows a fatal shooting Tuesday in Decatur which he said was linked to a fatal shooting Saturday in Springfield.

Watch now: Building was hosting 'unsanctioned event' when Decatur man shot, Springfield officials say

“Over the past year gun violence in Decatur between two gangs has increased and has resulted in property damage, injuries and death,” Getz said. “Most recently, a shooting death in Springfield led to several retaliation shootings in Decatur which resulted in another loss of life here in Decatur on Tuesday afternoon.”

Keantre D. Milan, 27, was found inside a vehicle around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of North Jasper Street, having been shot multiple times. Milan was transported by ambulance to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he died during surgery, according to a statement from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.

Carlos Dozier, 22, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m. Saturday by emergency room staff after being transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. He was one of five people shot at what city of Springfield leaders called an “unsanctioned event” at a building at 11th and South Grand Avenue East.

Watch now: Decatur and Macon County law enforcement oppose new criminal justice reforms

“I want to be clear these are not random shootings, as all the shootings had intended targets. With that you have unintended victims that will continue to be in harms way due to the selfishness and a lack of respect for life by these gangsters,” Getz said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Getz said the key to ending the violence rests with people who have information that can lead to arrests.

“Despite past and numerous calls from me and my department for assistance from the community, we continue to deal with victims and witnesses that would rather retaliate than give information to get these bad players off the streets,” Getz said. “There are influential people in this community that can help end this senseless violence, but instead choose not to get involved.”

Getz went on to promise his department will not be deterred in its mission.

Crime of the Week: Police looking for information in East Henderson Avenue shooting

“The Decatur Police Department will continue to have zero tolerance for violence in the community,” he said. ”We will continue to actively investigate all these incidents. The department will aggressively pursue those individuals in the community looking to inflict violence on others."

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe declared her support for the chief and his department.

“The city of Decatur will not tolerate this kind of violence in our streets. As mayor, I fully support Chief Getz and his efforts to reduce gang activity in our community,” Moore Wolfe said. “If that means requesting additional manpower from the FBI and State Police, we will do what is necessary to make our streets safe for citizens.”

Getz said there has been some success to report over the past several months, noting several shooters and those supplying the guns have been arrested. He noted that arrests have been made in 63% of the murders the last two years and his department continues to work the cases where no arrest has been made.

Getz said anyone with information can share it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS or call his office directly at (217) 424-2741.

“It is time for the community to make a difference,” Getz said

32 unsolved crimes in Illinois

MUG - Jim Getz

Getz

 File photo.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal train derailment leads to chaotic morning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News