Decatur police chief urges community cooperation after 'senseless violence'

Carlos Dozier, 22, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m. Saturday by emergency room staff after being transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. He was one of five people shot at what city of Springfield leaders called an “unsanctioned event” at a building at 11th and South Grand Avenue East.

“I want to be clear these are not random shootings, as all the shootings had intended targets. With that you have unintended victims that will continue to be in harms way due to the selfishness and a lack of respect for life by these gangsters,” Getz said.

Getz said the key to ending the violence rests with people who have information that can lead to arrests.

“Despite past and numerous calls from me and my department for assistance from the community, we continue to deal with victims and witnesses that would rather retaliate than give information to get these bad players off the streets,” Getz said. “There are influential people in this community that can help end this senseless violence, but instead choose not to get involved.”

Getz went on to promise his department will not be deterred in its mission.