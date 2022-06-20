Decatur Police Department to increase July 4 holiday traffic enforcement

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is stepping up its traffic enforcement leading up to the Fourth of July.

The campaign is focusing on impaired and unbuckled drivers, the department said, and will run through the morning of July 5.

"It's simple: If you're driving, don't drink or use marijuana or other drugs," said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer in a press release. "Our officers will be working around the clock to keep impaired drivers off the road and enforce all other traffic laws."

According to the announcement, the campaign is part of a statewide effort between the Illinois State Police and over 200 local police and sheriff's departments for an increased traffic enforcement over the Fourth of July holiday.

The department suggested drivers approach the holiday with caution and take extra steps to ensure safe travel, including designating a sober driver, taking mass transit or utilizing ride-sharing apps, and always wearing seatbelts.

