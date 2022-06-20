Decatur Police Department to increase July 4 holiday traffic enforcement

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is stepping up its traffic enforcement leading up to the Fourth of July.
The campaign is focusing on impaired and unbuckled drivers, the department said, and will run through the morning of July 5.
"It's simple: If you're driving, don't drink or use marijuana or other drugs," said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer in a press release. "Our officers will be working around the clock to keep impaired drivers off the road and enforce all other traffic laws."
According to the announcement, the campaign is part of a statewide effort between the Illinois State Police and over 200 local police and sheriff's departments for an increased traffic enforcement over the Fourth of July holiday.
The department suggested drivers approach the holiday with caution and take extra steps to ensure safe travel, including designating a sober driver, taking mass transit or utilizing ride-sharing apps, and always wearing seatbelts.
GALLERY: 🎆 Independence Day photos from the Herald & Review archives
Liberty and son
1990: Dan Schuster of Decatur, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, talks with his 14-month-old son, Drew, after the pair completed the 4-mile Staley Firecracker Run Wednesday. "This is the second year Drew finished three feet in front of me," says Schuester.
H&R file photo
A sparkling lasso
1985: Kris Becker, 13, gave her sister, Katie, 3, a preview Wednesday night of tonight's activities celebrating the nation's birthday. They are the children of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Becker of 2355 W. Forest Ave. For those photographically inclined, this shot may be similarly taken by using Tri-X film rated at 800, mounting the camera on a tripod, and setting the aperture at f 16 and the shutter speed on bulb. The shutter is then opened, the flash unit is discharged manually while the action is in progress, and the shutter is then released.
H&R file photo
Tug of war
1973: Tug of war fun on the fourth.
H&R file photo
And...they're off
1989: Decatur Recreation Department's Greg Collingwood fires the starting gun for Tuesday's 240 Firecracker runners.
H&R file photo
Fourth of July fun
1990: Fourth of July
H&R file photo
Home-made fireworks
1979: These children, and others who will be setting off fireworks to celebrate Independence Day today, are risking not only injury but a visit from police. Exploding of fireworks, except in a public display authorized by permit, with authorized supervision, is illegal in Illinois.
H&R file photo
Tug-of-war
1973: The mudhole claims its victims during the tug-of-war contest Wednesday in Nelson Park
HR& file photo
Rock bands
1973: One of several rock bands to perform in Nelson Park Wednesday fills the large pavilion with music during the Fourth of July celebration
H&R file photo
Stand-in
1991: Jaron Lewis, 14 months, helps honor his mother.
H&R file photo
Troops reviewing
1991: After being among the parade marshals, soldiers Daniel McQuality, Decatur, and Darrin Worsfold, Peoria, enjoyed the action
H&R file photo
Local hero
1991: Bronze Star recipient Mike Malcom and wife Brenda received lots of cheers during the parade.
H&R file photo
Patriotic hat
1976
H&R file photo
Close couple
1983: A close couple walks past the many cars parked in the area for the July 4th festivities.
H&R file photo
Swetts Battery
1975: Swetts Battery members fired their canon intermittently during the festivities
H&R file photo
American flag
1976: The most important event of the day for many people may have been the sight of the American flag, which helps symbolize what Independence Day means and what the Bicentennial is about.
H&R file photo
Candlestick park
1981: Tom Potter and Cathi Cooper were among hundreds of persons in a candle-lighting ceremony Sunday night midway through the Decatur Jaycees' fireworks display at Nelson Park. Area residents were given candles in return for a donation and lighted them in a show of patriotism. The ceremony was on a hillside just below the former Joyland area of the park.
H&R file photo
Flag waver
1990: Jack Franklin secures a flag on his Lovington front porch.
H&R file photo
A good seat
1987: After rains scattered the crowd, a couple grabbed a good seat early Sunday evening to watch Decatur's fireworks program.
H&R file photo
Parade of flags
1989: Marcus Coleman, 17, inserts one of some 100 flags that were put up Friday in downtown Decatur to celebrate the Fourth of July. This shot was taken at Franklin and William streets.
H&R file photo
Crowds gather
1977: A hot Fourth of July
H&R file photo
Old Glory
1984: Natalie Swartz of Springfield had an eye on Old Glory at Vietnam Veterans Memorial rally.
H&R file photo
