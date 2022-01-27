Decatur police dog hurt fighting to subdue violent suspect, police report

DECATUR — A police dog needed medical treatment Wednesday after being repeatedly jabbed in the face with a baseball bat while fighting to subdue a violent Decatur suspect, a man police said had earlier stabbed and beaten his own girlfriend.

Decatur Police K9 Leeroy Jenkins gave as good as he got, according to the affidavit, which said the 47-year-old male suspect sustained numerous bite wounds that needed medical treatment.

The dog was taken to the Northgate Pet Clinic after suffering a bruised upper lip, abrasion to his mouth, bruising to the inside of his left ear and a blackened left eye.

Dr. Jennifer Rojas gave him medication “to reduce pain and inflammation,” according to Dr. Larry Baker, senior veterinarian at the clinic. “Luckily, the dog suffered no permanent damage,” Baker told the Herald & Review.

The affidavit describes a violent and chaotic scene earlier when police encountered the suspect at a house in the 1100 block of West Cerro Gordo Street around 8:50 a.m.

Officers had responded to 911 calls for help on behalf of the man’s 41-year-old girlfriend who said she had barricaded herself in a bedroom after being beaten and stabbed with a knife. Police found her with bruising to the head and puncture wounds to her inner left thigh and ankle. She is quoted as saying the man, whom she has dated for about six months, had threatened to kill her after accusing her of cheating on him.

The affidavit said the man had earlier yelled out to officers and claimed he was armed with an “AK-47” rifle. He was known to be hiding somewhere in the basement and police sent Leeroy Jenkins down there to sniff him out. The dog soon found him hiding in an elevated crawl space above the home's HVAC unit and, after the man failed to comply with repeated warnings to give himself up, Leeroy Jenkins was sent in to get him.

“The police dog jumped into the crawl space and engaged (the man), biting him,” the affidavit said. “(The man) continued to resist the police dog. A Taser was utilized but inadvertently impacted the police dog. The dog was removed from the crawl space and assessed by the handler. Pepper spray was administered but was not effective in gaining (the man’s) compliance.”

The man continued resisting, threatening to kill the police dog and officers, police said, and then Leeroy Jenkins confronted him a second time: “The police dog again engaged (the man) in an effort to subdue him and control him,” the affidavit added. “The police dog bit and held him until officers were successful in placing him into custody by handcuffing him. Arrangements were immediately made for EMS to come to the scene to address dog bite wounds that the man had sustained, as well as to assess injuries sustained to officers.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of striking a police dog, aggravated assault, aggravated resisting/obstructing police, unlawful restraint and committing domestic battery while having prior domestic battery convictions.

Additional charges of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and threatening a public official were also filed, dating back to earlier incidents from Nov. 29 and July 2. On each occasion the victim, the same woman attacked in the latest incident, said she was assaulted after the man accused her of cheating on him.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $235,000, meaning he must post a bond of $23,500 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

