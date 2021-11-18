Decatur Police don't have to go far, or wait long, to find stolen ATV, report says

DECATUR — Police report they didn’t have to range too far or wait too long to track down a Honda all-terrain vehicle stolen from a Decatur garage.

A sworn affidavit said the theft had been reported at 8:49 p.m. and by 9:52 p.m. officers had located the vehicle in the 2600 block of East Lost Bridge Road. Decatur Police Officer William Hill said that is about 3,700 feet from where it was reported stolen in the 3500 block of East Orchard Drive.

Hill said police also found the alleged suspect who took it, a 37-year-old Decatur man, standing right beside the machine. He was arrested Tuesday on a preliminary charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle; the time delay between the alleged crime and his arrest was not explained in the affidavit.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $35,000, meaning he must post a bond of $2,500 to be released.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

