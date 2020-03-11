Decatur police: Driver says his car was hit by gunfire

DECATUR — A motorist told police Tuesday that his car was hit by gunfire.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were flagged down at 3:58 p.m. in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue about shots fired.

The 18-year-old driver of a white Cadillac told police that one of his tires went flat after he heard gunfire, Copeland said. The car also had two bullet holes in it, police said.

Oreana man charged with sexual assault of a child Court documents say an Oreana man told police he had been looking at pornography websites before squeezing the breast of a girl under 15 and touching her inner thigh.

The driver told police he didn't have any more information. Police said no casings were recovered at the scene and no injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

