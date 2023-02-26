DECATUR — A Decatur police patrol officer said he pulled over a driver who was so drunk he didn’t realize he had put his vehicle into reverse rather than park.

A sworn affidavit said the driver had been clocked speeding at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 2600 block of North Water Street and was stopped while driving a Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle.

“I yelled at the driver multiple times to put the vehicle in park,” said the officer’s affidavit.

“(He) said it was in park as he looked out his driver’s door. The vehicle was clearly, slowly, backing up. The Chevrolet almost collided with the front of my patrol vehicle but (he) was able to put it in park right before it hit my vehicle.”

The 35-year-old driver was then described as failing field sobriety tests and a breath sample came back at .148% for alcohol; the legal limit is 0.08%. A check of the man’s record showed a previous DUI conviction and his license is felony revoked.

He was arrested and jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated DUI and felony driving while license revoked.

He was freed later the same date of his arrest after posting a $750 bond on bail set at $7,500. His bail conditions forbid him to drink alcohol.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

