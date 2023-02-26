“(He) said it was in park as he looked out his driver’s door. The vehicle was clearly, slowly, backing up. The Chevrolet almost collided with the front of my patrol vehicle but (he) was able to put it in park right before it hit my vehicle.”
The 35-year-old driver was then described as failing field sobriety tests and a breath sample came back at .148% for alcohol; the legal limit is 0.08%. A check of the man’s record showed a previous DUI conviction and his license is felony revoked.
He was arrested and jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated DUI and felony driving while license revoked.
He was freed later the same date of his arrest after posting a $750 bond on bail set at $7,500. His bail conditions forbid him to drink alcohol.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.
