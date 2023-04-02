Decatur Police Department Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said patrol officers were called to the 300 block of East Stuart Avenue just before 12 a.m. by a caller who had reported hearing 30 gunshots in the street.

“When they got to the scene they found 33 shell casings in the street in front of a house,” Hagemeyer added. “They were all of 9mm caliber and they did not find any of the bullets or find any defects to any houses in the block; they could not find anything that was hit.”