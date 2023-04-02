DECATUR — Police responding to reports of shots fired in Decatur late Friday found more than 30 shell casings but no signs of injuries or bullet damage.
Decatur Police Department Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said patrol officers were called to the 300 block of East Stuart Avenue just before 12 a.m. by a caller who had reported hearing 30 gunshots in the street.
“When they got to the scene they found 33 shell casings in the street in front of a house,” Hagemeyer added. “They were all of 9mm caliber and they did not find any of the bullets or find any defects to any houses in the block; they could not find anything that was hit.”
