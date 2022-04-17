 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur police find discarded live bullets after report of argument and gunshot

DECATUR — Patrol officers responding to numerous calls at 12 a.m. Saturday about a loud street argument followed by the sound of a single gunshot found three live bullets lying in a Decatur roadway, police report.

“Multiple people had called in about a disturbance on Whippoorwill Drive that ended with a single gunshot being fired,” said Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department, speaking Sunday.

Police investigate after Decatur woman and her home targeted by gunfire

“We interviewed three people we found still standing in the street upon arrival and all of them advised they heard what sounded like one gunshot. And officers found three live 9mm rounds in the middle of the street.”

Earles said police could locate no sign of bullet damage and found no one was injured. Police officers were told the disturbance had involved three to five men and five women who had been involved in a heated argument.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

