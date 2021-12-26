 Skip to main content
Decatur police find shell casings, no damage after shots-fired calls

Decatur police officers wait while Ameren Illinois linemen crack open a gas meter that had been hit by a bullet. The officers were looking for evidence and managed to recover a bullet fragment from the meter. READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — Patrol officers investigating reports of shots fired early Sunday found spent shell casings on a Decatur street but no signs of injury or bullet damage, police report.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called to the 800 block of West Wood Street at 6:18 a.m. “Witnesses said they heard about three to five gunshots and also observed a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound on Wood Street,” Earles added.

Authorities identify Decatur victim of fatal Christmas Eve shooting

“Officers located two shell casings in the intersection of Wood and South Crea streets.”

Earles said it wasn’t clear if the vehicle seen in the area at the time was connected with the gunfire.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

