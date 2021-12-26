Decatur police find shell casings, no damage after shots-fired calls

DECATUR — Patrol officers investigating reports of shots fired early Sunday found spent shell casings on a Decatur street but no signs of injury or bullet damage, police report.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called to the 800 block of West Wood Street at 6:18 a.m. “Witnesses said they heard about three to five gunshots and also observed a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound on Wood Street,” Earles added.

“Officers located two shell casings in the intersection of Wood and South Crea streets.”

Earles said it wasn’t clear if the vehicle seen in the area at the time was connected with the gunfire.

