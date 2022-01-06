 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Police holiday enforcement patrol stats announced

Shane Brandel has been appointed Decatur police chief after serving in the role on an interim basis for four months. READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department announced the results of local alcohol and seat belt enforcement patrols conducted from Dec. 17 through Jan. 3.

Officers made 22 impaired driving arrests and handed out 15 seat belt and child safety seat citations. Officers also issued 13 speeding citations, one reckless driving citation and 50 miscellaneous citations. They also apprehended two fugitives and encountered 14 drivers with suspended/revoked licenses.

Sgt. Steve Hageymeyer said in a press release that extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

The holiday patrol effort was funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and "Click It or Ticket" campaign.

