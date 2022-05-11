Decatur police identify man wanted in connection with stabbing of two women

DECATUR — Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the attempted murder of two women at a Decatur home.

The warrant identifies Corey M. Smith, 49, of Decatur as being wanted on preliminary charges of attempted murder (two counts), home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and theft over $500. Decatur police said Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Smith entered a house in the 2800 block of East Locust Street and inflicted stab wounds in an attempt to kill his girlfriend and a woman she was visiting, police report. The attack happened about 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the man’s 43-year-old girlfriend was visiting with a 51-year-old friend and was planning to break off her relationship with the assailant.

Carroll said the younger woman was stabbed in the lower abdomen and the other woman was wounded in the lower back and arm. Both are recovering after treatment at a hospital.

