Decatur police increasing DUI, seat belt patrols during holidays

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department will participate in a statewide awareness campaign to crack down on impaired and unbuckled drivers from Dec. 17 through Jan. 3.

“Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every state,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “Not only do you put yourself at risk, but the lives of others as well.”

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, there were a total of 1,009 people who died in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 and approximately 30 percent of those fatalities were from impaired driving crashes.

Hagemeyer said people should designate sober drivers when leaving events and to take it upon themselves to stop friends or family members from driving drunk or under the influence of drugs.

He also wants to remind people that they can use public transportation or their favorite ride-share services to get home safely and to always wear their seat belts.

The Illinois Department of Transportation administers and funds the Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

